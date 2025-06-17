Bryan Reynolds News: Headed to paternity list

The Pirates are expected to place Reynolds on the paternity list Wednesday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Reynolds was pulled from Tuesday's contest in the second inning to be with his wife, who had gone into labor during the game. The 30-year-old outfielder will be allowed to miss up to three games while he welcomes a new addition to his family; meanwhile, Alexander Canario figures to benefit from a few additional starts in the outfield.