Bryan Reynolds News: Smacks three-run homer

Reynolds went 3-for-5 with a double, a three-run homer and an additional run scored during Friday's 9-1 win over the Mets.

Reynolds crossed home plate in the fifth before extending the Pirates' lead to seven runs in the sixth on a three-run homer to right field off Blade Tidwell. Reynolds has struggled at the plate for most of June, but he has started to heat up and has four multi-hit games over his last five starts.