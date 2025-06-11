Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Bryan Woo headshot

Bryan Woo News: Allows two homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Woo (5-4) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk with three strikeouts over six innings.

All five runs surrendered by Woo came via two home runs in the sixth inning, including a grand slam by Eugenio Suarez. While the 25-year-old impressively completed six frames for the 13th straight start, he's now allowed nine earned runs through two June outings. On the season, he owns a 3.39 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 72:12 K:BB across 82.1 innings and will look to get back on track at home against the Red Sox next week.

Bryan Woo
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now