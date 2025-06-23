Bryan Woo News: Cruises to seventh win

Woo (7-4) picked up the win Monday at Minnesota, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out nine.

The 25-year-old tidily handled the Twins lineup, blowing them away with 18 whiffs out of his 91 total pitches. The only blemishes on Woo's line came in the sixth when he had a seven-run lead and allowed back-to-back solo homers to Trevor Larnach and Carlos Correa. With this performance, Woo collected his 11th quality start, marking a new career best. He will carry a sterling 3.12 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 87:15 K:BB through 95.1 frames into his next start, which projects to be at Texas this weekend.