Bryan Woo News: Eight Ks in six scoreless innings

Woo (8-4) earned the win Friday against the Pirates, giving up no runs on three hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out eight.

Woo continued to rack up the punchouts Friday, retiring at least eight by way of the strikeout in his third start in a row. The 25-year-old right-hander has remarkably tossed at least six innings in each of his first 17 outings of the season, and three of his last four appearances have come without an earned run on his ledger. Woo holds a superb 2.77 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 104:19 K:BB across 107.1 innings, and he's next set for a tough test against the Yankees in the Bronx.