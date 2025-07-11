Bryan Woo News: Flirts with no-hitter Thursday

Woo took a no-decision Thursday against the Yankees, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks in 7.1 innings. He struck out five.

It was a brilliant performance in the Bronx from Woo, who twirled seven hitless innings to begin his evening and even retired 20 consecutive batters at one point before running into some trouble in the eighth. The right-hander has proven to be as reliable as any starter in the major leagues through the season's first half, having now spun at least six frames in each of his first 18 outings of the campaign. Woo boasts a 2.75 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 109:21 K:BB across 114.2 innings, and he's provided plenty of stability to a Seattle rotation that's dealt with plenty of injuries.