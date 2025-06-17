Bryan Woo News: Seven innings of one-hit ball

Woo (6-4) recorded the win Tuesday against the Red Sox, giving up no runs on one hit and two walks in seven innings. He struck out six.

Woo produced 16 whiffs during a masterful performance, bouncing back in a big way after yielding a season-high five runs in his previous start. Tuesday marked the second time this year that the right-hander worked at least six innings while allowing just one hit, and it was also his second scoreless appearance of the campaign. On tap for Woo is a scheduled matchup on the road against the Twins next week, when he'll sport a 3.12 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 78:14 K:BB across 89.1 frames in 2025.