Bryce Harper Injury: Could be activated Monday

Harper (wrist) could be activated from the 10-day injured list Monday when the Phillies begin a homestand, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Harper took 75 swings off a high-velocity pitching machine Thursday and is slated to hit outside on the field Friday. He could face live pitching after that. While it sounds like Harper will not be activated over the weekend in Atlanta, he appears poised to skip a rehab assignment and return early next week if he continues to trend in the right direction.