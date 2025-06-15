Bryce Harper Injury: Fielding, but not yet hitting

Harper (wrist) fielded ground balls at first base Friday, but the Phillies aren't certain when he'll be ready to swing a bat or resume throwing, MLB.com reports.

Harper is set to accompany the Phillies on their four-game set in Miami to begin the week, but he doesn't appear on track to be activated at any point during the series. The 32-year-old won't be cleared for throwing or swinging until his right wrist is completely pain-free, though the Phillies relayed Sunday that the range of motion in his wrist is "almost" back to normal. Otto Kemp will continue to serve as the Phillies' primary first baseman for the duration of Harper's absence.