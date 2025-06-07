Bryce Harper Injury: Placed on IL due to wrist injury

The Phillies placed Harper on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to right wrist inflammation, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper sat out Friday's matchup versus Pittsburgh due to what was deemed soreness in his right wrist, and he's now set for a longer absence with a diagnosis of inflammation. The move is retroactive to June 6, so Harper will be eligible to return for the first contest of a three-game set against Miami on June 16, though it's unclear at this point if he'll be ready to return then. Philadelphia recalled Otto Kemp from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move Saturday.