Bryce Harper News: Four hits, homer in win

Harper went 4-for-6 with a solo home run, a double and three total runs scored in Wednesday's 13-0 win over San Francisco.

Harper extended the Phillies' lead to 2-0 in the fourth inning with an opposite-field shot off Justin Verlander, his 10th homer of the year and one of four hits on the day. It was a breakout performance from Harper, who'd been mired in an extended slump prior to Wednesday, going just 5-for-39 (.128) with one homer in his previous 13 contests. Overall, Harper is slashing .259/.370/.449 with 35 RBI, 36 runs scored and eight stolen bases across 289 plate appearances this season.