Bryce Harper News: Records steal Saturday

Harper went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Padres.

Harper has gone 7-for-20 (.350) with four walks and five extra-base hits over the first five games of the Phillies' road trip out west. The first baseman also logged his first steal since May 21 versus the Rockies, though he missed time due to wrist inflammation in the gap between steals. Harper is now at a .260/.372/.448 slash line for the year while adding 10 homers, nine thefts, 35 RBI, 36 runs scored and 17 doubles across 67 contests.