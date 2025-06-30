Menu
Bryce Harper News: Returns from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 30, 2025 at 12:12pm

The Phillies activated Harper (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Monday. He will start at first base and bat third in the Phillies' series opener versus the Padres.

Harper will return to the Philadelphia lineup after missing the last three-plus weeks with right wrist inflammation. The 32-year-old did not go out on a rehab assignment, but the Phillies were convinced of Harper's readiness by how he looked against live pitching over the weekend.

