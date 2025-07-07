Menu
Bryce Jarvis headshot

Bryce Jarvis News: Mops up Sunday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 7, 2025 at 4:32am

Jarvis allowed three hits and two walks while striking out two over four scoreless relief innings in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Royals.

Jarvis was summoned from Triple-A Reno when the Diamondbacks placed Ryan Thompson (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Sunday. The former was a starter for the Aces and should get similar long relief opportunities going forward while up with the club.

Bryce Jarvis
Arizona Diamondbacks
