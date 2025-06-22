Menu
Bryce Johnson News: Set to lose work with Merrill back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Johnson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Johnson had started in three of the last four games for the Padres, but he'll likely be ticketed for a fourth- or fifth-outfielder role after San Diego welcomed Jackson Merrill (concussion) back from the 7-day injured list. Since being called up from Triple-A El Paso on Monday, Johnson has gone 4-for-9 with a double, a stolen base and a run.

Bryce Johnson
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
