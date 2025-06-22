Bryce Johnson News: Set to lose work with Merrill back

Johnson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Johnson had started in three of the last four games for the Padres, but he'll likely be ticketed for a fourth- or fifth-outfielder role after San Diego welcomed Jackson Merrill (concussion) back from the 7-day injured list. Since being called up from Triple-A El Paso on Monday, Johnson has gone 4-for-9 with a double, a stolen base and a run.