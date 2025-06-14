Menu
Bryse Wilson headshot

Bryse Wilson News: Remaining with Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 14, 2025 at 11:55am

Wilson cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Timesf reports.

Wilson was designated for assignment Tuesday, but after clearing waivers he'll remain in Chicago's organization. The veteran right-hander has struggled with the White Sox this season, posting a 6.95 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 27:19 K:BB over 45.1 innings. Wilson had been working mostly out of the bullpen in the majors, though has made five starts across 19 total appearances.

Bryse Wilson
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
