Bryse Wilson News: Remaining with Chicago
Wilson cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Timesf reports.
Wilson was designated for assignment Tuesday, but after clearing waivers he'll remain in Chicago's organization. The veteran right-hander has struggled with the White Sox this season, posting a 6.95 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 27:19 K:BB over 45.1 innings. Wilson had been working mostly out of the bullpen in the majors, though has made five starts across 19 total appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now