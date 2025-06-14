Bryse Wilson News: Remaining with Chicago

Wilson cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Timesf reports.

Wilson was designated for assignment Tuesday, but after clearing waivers he'll remain in Chicago's organization. The veteran right-hander has struggled with the White Sox this season, posting a 6.95 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 27:19 K:BB over 45.1 innings. Wilson had been working mostly out of the bullpen in the majors, though has made five starts across 19 total appearances.