Bryson Stott Injury: Dealing with hyperextended elbow

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Stott suffered a hyperextended elbow on a swing during Monday's 5-2 win over the Marlins, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Thomson added that Stott could sit out Tuesday's contest, but it doesn't sound like it's a long-term issue for the Phillies' second baseman. Stott went 1-for-4 with one double in Monday's contest and is slashing .236/.300/.329 with four home runs, 27 RBI, 31 runs scored and 11 stolen bases across 267 plate appearances on the season.