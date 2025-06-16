Bryson Stott Injury: Dealing with hyperextended elbow
Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Stott suffered a hyperextended elbow on a swing during Monday's 5-2 win over the Marlins, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Thomson added that Stott could sit out Tuesday's contest, but it doesn't sound like it's a long-term issue for the Phillies' second baseman. Stott went 1-for-4 with one double in Monday's contest and is slashing .236/.300/.329 with four home runs, 27 RBI, 31 runs scored and 11 stolen bases across 267 plate appearances on the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now