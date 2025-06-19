Bryson Stott News: Carries offense in Wednesday's win

Stott went 2-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Marlins.

The second baseman capped a four-run fourth inning for the Phillies by launching a first-pitch fastball from Adam Mazur over the fence in right-center field. Stott ended a 26-game homer drought with the blast, a stretch in which he slashed just .181/.238/.202 with three RBI and seven runs. On the season, the 27-year-old sports a career-worst .642 OPS with five homers, 12 steals, 30 RBI and 32 runs in 68 contests.