Bryson Stott News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 17, 2025

Stott (elbow) is starting at second base and batting sixth Tuesday against the Marlins, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Stott suffered a hyperextended elbow during Monday's win against the Marlins but is back in the starting nine for Tuesday's contest. The 27-year-old has struggled at the plate so far in June, as he's batting .146 (7-for-46) with one extra-base hit in 14 games.

Bryson Stott
Philadelphia Phillies
