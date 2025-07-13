Bryson Stott News: Registers steal in win
Stott went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Padres.
Stott is off to a quiet start in July, going 5-for-30 (.167) with three walks over nine games to begin the month. His theft Sunday was his first of the month and his 14th of the year on 17 chances, which is a bit of a decline after he posted back-to-back 30-steal campaigns. The 27-year-old has added a .234/.303/.333 slash line with six home runs, 38 RBI, 38 runs scored, nine doubles and two triples over 86 contests.
