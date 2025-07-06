Bryson Stott News: Smacks clutch home run

Stott went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and a pair of walks in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Reds.

Stott's homer, his sixth of the season, proved to be the decisive blow in the win -- the second baseman drove a two-strike pitch from Tony Santillan 405 feet over the right-field fence to put the Phillies ahead in the eighth inning. The 27-year-old Stott had been slumping coming into the day, going just 2-for-20 over his previous six contests. Overall, he's slashing .238/.310/.340 with 37 runs scored, 37 RBI and 13 stolen bases across 327 plate appearances this year.