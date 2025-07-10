Menu
Bubba Chandler News: Back on track

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Chandler threw six scoreless innings, striking out seven while allowing five hits and two walks with Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.

Chandler had a turbulent June with Indianapolis, failing to complete more than four innings across five starts with a 12:11 K:BB in the month. However, he's now turned in consecutive scoreless outings to begin July, working a combined 12 frames while posting a 13:4 K:BB. His timeline to reach the majors remains unclear, though the Pirates are likely to deal at least one member of their rotation before the trade deadline, potentially clearing Chandler's path.

