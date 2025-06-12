Bubba Chandler News: Can't find zone in very short start

Chandler gave up one earned run on zero hits and four walks while recording just two outs in Wednesday's start for Triple-A Indianapolis.

Chandler now has three four-walk starts in his past seven, logging a 3.81 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 34:19 K:BB in 26 innings over that stretch. The young fireballer was dominant in his first six starts of the year (1.42 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 36:7 K:BB in 25.1 IP), but it's possible he's trying too hard to force a promotion from Triple-A. Regardless, it doesn't seem like a promotion is imminent after he walked in a run and failed to complete the first inning Wednesday.