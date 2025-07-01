Buck Farmer News: Links up with Reds

The Reds signed Farmer to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Farmer will report to the Arizona Complex League for now before eventually moving up to Triple-A Louisville, assuming all goes well. The veteran reliever has spent all of the 2025 season in the minors, posting an 8.64 ERA and 18:11 K:BB over 16.2 frames. Farmer was one of the Reds' most dependable relievers from 2022-to-2024, holding a 3.68 ERA and 194:83 K:BB across 193 innings.