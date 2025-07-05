Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Buddy Kennedy headshot

Buddy Kennedy News: Hits open market

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 5, 2025

Kennedy elected free agency Saturday.

The Phillies designated him for assignment, and rather than being outrighted to Triple-A, Kennedy elected to hit the open market. The righty-hitting Kennedy is better against lefties (career 73 wRC+) than righties (career 55 wRC+), and his lack of defensive utility has left him on the periphery of the Phillies, Tigers and Diamondbacks depth charts in recent years.

Buddy Kennedy
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now