Byron Buxton Injury: Not starting Thursday

Buxton (hand) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.

Buxton will get at least one day off after he suffered a bruised left hand when he was struck by a pitch during Wednesday's 4-2 win. Though X-rays on Buxton's hand have ruled out any structural damage, the bruising and soreness he's dealing with could make it difficult for him to swing the bat comfortably, making it unclear if he'll be available off the bench as a pinch hitter. Harrison Bader will get the starting nod in center field in Buxton's stead Thursday.