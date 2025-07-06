Byron Buxton News: Belts 20th homer

Buxton went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Rays.

Buxton led off the game with a 414-foot blast for his 20th home run of the year. It's the second time he's reached the 20-homer mark in his MLB career and first since 2022. The veteran outfielder later singled and swiped second base in the third inning before scoring a run in the 10th. Buxton owns a .270/.334/.544 slash line with 34 extra-base hits and 16 steals through 314 plate appearances.