Byron Buxton headshot

Byron Buxton News: Cleared to start in series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Buxton (elbow) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Astros.

Buxton was lifted from Saturday's 3-2 loss in the bottom of the seventh inning after he initially stayed in the game upon being hit in the left elbow by a pitch in the top of the sixth. Fortunately for Buxton, he escaped with little more than a bruise on his elbow, and he's feeling well enough a day later to start in the series finale. Buxotn has gotten off to an excellent start to June, slashing .306/.435/.472 with one home run, three stolen bases, 11 RBI, three runs and an 8:7 BB:K over 11 games.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
