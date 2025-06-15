Byron Buxton News: Cleared to start in series finale

Buxton (elbow) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Astros.

Buxton was lifted from Saturday's 3-2 loss in the bottom of the seventh inning after he initially stayed in the game upon being hit in the left elbow by a pitch in the top of the sixth. Fortunately for Buxton, he escaped with little more than a bruise on his elbow, and he's feeling well enough a day later to start in the series finale. Buxotn has gotten off to an excellent start to June, slashing .306/.435/.472 with one home run, three stolen bases, 11 RBI, three runs and an 8:7 BB:K over 11 games.