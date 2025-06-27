Byron Buxton News: Continues to mash in victory

Buxton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Friday's 4-1 win over the Tigers.

Buxton went deep for the 18th time this year, and his slow start to the season continues to become a distant memory. The speedy center fielder was batting just .203 and slugging .377 as of April 18. Over his most recent 207 plate appearances since and including April 19 (47 games), however, Buxton is slashing a robust .307/.382/.631 with 25 extra-base hits, 41 RBI, 36 runs scored and 10 stolen bases.