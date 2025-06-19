Menu
Byron Buxton News: Keeps raking

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Buxton went 3-for-6 with two solo home runs and a double during Thursday's 12-5 win over the Reds.

Buxton notched his first multi-homer game of the campaign, taking Nick Martinez yard in the first and second innings. He's now homered in three consecutive games and is up to 15 long balls on the year. In his last nine games, Buxton is 12-for-28 (.429) with three doubles and five home runs.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
