Byron Buxton headshot

Byron Buxton News: Multi-hit effort in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Buxton went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 2-1 win over Pittsburgh.

After sitting out Thursday's series finale against the Cubs with a bruised hand, Buxton tallied his second multi-game of the month in his return Friday. The speedy center fielder has been on a tear lately, which helped him earn an All-Star nod in 2025. Over his last 111 plate appearances (27 games), Buxton is slashing .303/.378/.667 with 10 home runs, six doubles, 15 RBI, 24 runs scored and seven stolen bases.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
