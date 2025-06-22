Byron Buxton News: Smacks two more homers in loss
Buxton went 3-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs and a stolen base in Sunday's 9-8 loss to the Brewers.
Buxton got the Twins on the board in the first inning with a leadoff blast off Quinn Priester, tying the game 1-1, before adding a second homer off Abner Uribe in the sixth. Buxton has been on fire, going 9-for-23 (.391) with six home runs in his last six games. He's boosted his slash line to .285/.353/.575 with 17 homers, 47 RBI, 46 runs scored and 13 steals across 258 plate appearances this season.
