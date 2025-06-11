Byron Chourio News: Returns from oblique injury

Chourio (oblique) was activated from the 7-day IL at Single-A Fort Myers.

He went 0-for-3 in his first game back Monday. After hitting .344 (63-for-183) during a strong professional debut in the Dominican Summer League in 2023, Chourio's career hasn't progressed. He slashed just .207/.271/.277 at Single-A last year and has a .190/.382/.250 line in 30 games for Fort Myers.