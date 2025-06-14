Cade Gibson News: Set to open Saturday's contest

Gibson is slated to serve as Miami's opening pitcher for Saturday's game against Washington, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.

Gibson has maxed out at 3.1 innings over his 19 outings between Miami and Triple-A Jacksonville this season, but the Marlins will likely pull him from Saturday's contest after the opening frame or two after he tossed 1.1 innings and 20 pitches in relief during Friday's 11-9 win. Janson Junk will be available on four days' rest and could work in bulk relief Saturday, though the Marlins haven't clarified their plans for once Gibson exits the game.