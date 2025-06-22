Cade Horton News: Settles for no-decision Saturday
Horton did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against Seattle. He struck out two.
The right-hander wasn't at his sharpest Saturday and was impacted by a Vidal Bruján error in the fifth inning, which contributed to his exit after 4.2 innings. Despite the shortened outing, the 2022 first-round pick has put together a solid rookie campaign, posting a 3.73 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 41 innings across eight appearances, including seven starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now