Cade Povich Injury: Beginning rehab assignment

Povich (hip) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

It's unclear what level Povich's minor-league rehab assignment will start at, but it's an encouraging sign for the left-hander after he was pulled off his initial assignment June 30 due to renewed soreness in his left hip. Povich worked up to 75 pitches before sustaining the setback, but it's unclear how stretched out he is currently.