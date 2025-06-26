Menu
Cade Povich Injury: Making rehab start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Povich (hip) is beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Povich has been shelved since mid-June with left hip inflammation but has been cleared to pitch in a rehab game. If all goes well, the southpaw might require just the one rehab start before rejoining the Orioles' rotation next week against the Rangers.

Cade Povich
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
