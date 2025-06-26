Cade Povich Injury: Making rehab start Thursday
Povich (hip) is beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Povich has been shelved since mid-June with left hip inflammation but has been cleared to pitch in a rehab game. If all goes well, the southpaw might require just the one rehab start before rejoining the Orioles' rotation next week against the Rangers.
