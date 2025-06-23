Cade Povich Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Monday that Povich (hip) will begin a rehab assignment soon, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The specific day and affiliate are not yet known, but Povich is nearly ready to pitch in a game after being placed on the 15-day injured list a week ago with left hip inflammation. Povich is eligible to be activated July 1, and he has a good chance to be ready to go by that day if his upcoming rehab appearance goes smoothly.