Cade Povich Injury: Sharp in rehab outing

Povich (hip) made a minor-league rehab start for High-A Aberdeen on Sunday, throwing three perfect innings. He struck out three.

Povich needed just 30 pitches to complete the outing. The 25-year-old left-hander suffered a setback in his recovery from hip inflammation during his June 26 rehab appearance with Triple-A Norfolk, but he's back on track for a return sometime following the All-Star break. With southpaw Trevor Rogers working to a 1.53 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB through six major-league starts this season, the Orioles could have a difficult decision on their hands once Povich is ready to be reinstated from the injured list.