Cade Povich News: Likely to follow opener Sunday

Povich is expected to work in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Scott Blewett in Sunday's game against the Angels, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Povich was initially penciled in to start Sunday, but he's given up 12 runs in his past three starts, and the Orioles will instead utilize an opener with the hope that it yields better results. Baltimore hasn't officially announced their pitching plans for Sunday after Blewett exits the game, but Povich is still a strong bet to pitch.