Cade Smith News: Stays in game after comebacker

Smith took a comebacker off his forehead Friday but remained in the game, Josh Kirshenbaum of MLB.com reports.

Smith talked the staff into letting him stay in the game, and he struck out the next batter faced to finish off the inning. To prove there was no delayed issue, Smith pitched a 1-2-3 inning while striking out two during Saturday's game. He's been an effective bullpen arm for the Guardians in 2025, posting a 2.32 ERA with three saves and a 47:10 K:BB ratio over 31 innings.