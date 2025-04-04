Caden Dana News: Recalled from Triple-A

The Angels recalled Dana from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

Dana will join the big-league squad as the roster replacement for Ryan Johnson, who was placed on the paternity list Friday. Dana made three starts for the Halos last season, allowing 11 earned runs over 10.1 innings while striking out eight and walking seven. He'll presumably work out of the bullpen during his current stint in the big leagues and is likely to be sent back down to Triple-A once Johnson returns.