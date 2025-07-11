Cal Raleigh News: Continues to amaze in two-homer day

Raleigh went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Friday's 12-3 win over the Tigers.

Raleigh put on another show, launching a solo shot in the eighth before blasting a grand slam an inning later, pushing his league-leading home run total to 38, just one shy of tying the MLB record for homers before the All-Star break. While the 28-year-old is now batting just 6-for-36 (.167) over his last 10 games, all six hits have left the yard, a testament to his elite power even amid contact struggles.