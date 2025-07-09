Cal Raleigh News: Makes more history Tuesday

Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 10-3 loss to the Yankees.

The All-Star backstop saw Aaron Judge close to within one of him for the major-league home run lead in the seventh inning, but Raleigh answered back in the eighth by taking Geoff Hartlieb deep. In the process, Raleigh set a new Seattle franchise record with 36 homers before the All-Star break, eclipsing a mark set by Ken Griffey Jr. in 1998. Improbably, Barry Bonds' MLB record of 39 is within his sights, as Raleigh has two more contests to aim for the short porch at Yankee Stadium, plus a three-game set in Detroit, before the break.