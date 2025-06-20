Cal Raleigh News: Monster performance in win

Raleigh went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a walk, three RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base in Fridays 9-4 win over the Cubs.

Raleigh went deep in the first and seventh innings, recording his sixth multi-homer game of the season. Through 16 June contests, he's tallied 11 extra-base hits, 19 RBI, 13 runs scored and three steals. The 28-year-old leads the majors in home runs (29), is tied for first in RBI (63) and ranks second in OPS (1.025) across 319 plate appearances in what continues to be an MVP-caliber first half.