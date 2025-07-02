Cal Raleigh News: Not starting Wednesday

Raleigh is not in the Mariners' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Wednesday will be just the third time this season that Raleigh gets a breather, with Mitch Garver serving behind home plate and batting sixth. Raleigh has a 1.049 OPS with three steals, 11 homers and 27 RBI since the beginning of June, and he leads the majors with 33 home runs this season.