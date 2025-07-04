Cal Raleigh News: Prolific campaign continues Friday

Raleigh went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 6-0 win over the Pirates.

Raleigh left the yard twice for the seventh time already this season, pushing his major-league lead up to 35 homers for the year in the process. With Friday's showing, the slugging backstop surpassed his homer total of 34 through 154 games in 2024 to set a career high. Across his first 86 outings this year, Raleigh is slashing a prolific .271/.379/.648 with 16 doubles, 74 RBI, 62 runs scored and a career-high nine stolen bases covering 380 trips to the plate.