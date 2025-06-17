Cal Raleigh News: Sensational campaign continues

Raleigh went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, six RBI, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-0 win over Boston.

It was an outstanding performance by Raleigh, who piled up a season-high six RBI while recording the eighth steal of his sensational campaign. The switch-hitting backstop is already up to 27 homers through 263 at-bats in 2025, matching his total from his first full MLB season in 2022, and his eight pilfers also represent a career high. After smashing a career-high 34 long balls a year ago, Raleigh is well on pace to shatter that figure this season.