The Rangers recalled Boushley from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Boushley has bounced between Triple-A and the majors this season, and he'll join the Rangers' bullpen ahead of the team's three-game set in Houston. In 15 MLB appearances, Boushley has logged a 5.04 ERA and a 29:5 K:BB across 30.1 innings. Dane Dunning was optioned to Round Rock in a corresponding move.