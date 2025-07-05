Caleb Durbin News: Causes mayhem on basepaths

Durbin went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Friday's 6-5 win over the Marlins.

The rookie drove Miami pitchers to distraction, and Durbin's presence on second base caused Sandy Alcantara to balk him over to third in the third inning, leading directly to Milwaukee's first run of the night. Durbin continued a hot streak that has seen him slash .387/.451/.500 over his last 19 games with two homers, three steals, nine RBI and an impressive 17 runs despite the fact that he hasn't hit any higher than seventh in the order against right-handed pitching.